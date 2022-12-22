A police officer was almost hit during a stop in Muskegon early Thursday morning. (Courtesy Muskegon Police Department)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A police officer was almost hit during a stop in Muskegon early Thursday morning.

It happened around 3 a.m. on Shoreline Drive near Seaway Drive. An officer had stopped to help a driver having vehicle issues, the Muskegon Police Department said in a Facebook post. The cruiser had its emergency lights on.

Right after she got out of her vehicle, a pickup truck sideswiped the cruiser, police say. She was able to dive back inside.

“She was very lucky and has no injuries,” the Muskegon Police Department said.

Police are looking for the pickup truck, which fled the scene. It’s a 2014 to 2019 Chevy Silverado. It is white or a light color.

Anyone with information should call Muskegon police at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.