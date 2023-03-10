MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Workers at a Muskegon nursing home are still planning to picket next week after several negotiations with the hospital system fell through.

On Monday, around 60 workers at Sanctuary at McAuley in Muskegon will be picketing. Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers, says the nursing home is dealing with a staffing crisis and that employees are “overworked, understaffed and underpaid.” The union says wages, raises and benefits must improve to recruit and retain workers and support patients.

SEIU has accused Trinity Health, the owner of Sanctuary at McAuley, of “bargaining in bad faith, threats, surveillance, retaliation for union activity and unilaterally rescinding the terms and conditions of our union contract.”

Dawn Rose, a nursing assistant at Sanctuary at McAuley, released a statement Friday through the union:

“When we go to the bargaining table, we expect our voices to be heard and that Trinity will meet us where we are. Instead of negotiating a fair contract, Trinity has ignored workers’ concerns and bargained in bad faith. We cannot fix the staffing crisis at Sanctuary at McAuley without a contract that provides higher wages and better benefits. We are now asking the community to stand in solidarity with nursing home workers and our residents as we stand on the picket line on Monday.” Dawn Rose of SEIU

The union said that Trinity Health walked away from negotiations last week after it told them about the forthcoming picket. The hospital system said in a statement that it was the union that walked away.

In a Friday statement, Sanctuary at McAuley said it offered 14 new agreement proposals to the union, which rejected them all. The facility then said it is implementing the terms for its “last and best offer.”

“Effective this week, employees received wage increases we believe to be generous and fair. We have received feedback from colleagues who are pleased with their raises. “Despite the erroneous claims of the SEIU, we remain committed to providing competitive and sustainable wages for our valued colleagues at McAuley who provide compassionate, healing care to our residents,” the statement reads in part.

The picket will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday in front of the Sanctuary at McAuley nursing facility at 1380 E Sherman Blvd. The union has not announced any intention to strike.

Sanctuary at McAuley said it supports the rights of its employees to choose whether to picket.