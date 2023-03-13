MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Nearly 60 workers at the Sanctuary at McAuley skilled nursing facility in Muskegon began picketing Monday afternoon amid a contract dispute with Trinity Health.

Service Employees International Union, which represents the workers, said it has filed several unfair labor practice charges against Trinity Health, including bargaining in bad faith, threats, surveillance, retaliation for union activity and unilaterally rescinding the terms and conditions of our union contract.

“These Unfair Labor Practices are violations of the National Labor Relations Act, the federal law requiring employers to respect workers’ right to organize and negotiate collectively for the common good,” the union said in a statement.

“When we go to the bargaining table, we expect our voices to be heard and that Trinity will meet us where we are. Instead of negotiating a fair contract, Trinity has ignored workers’ concerns and bargained in bad faith. We cannot fix the staffing crisis at Sanctuary at McAuley without a contract that provides higher wages and better benefits. We are now asking the community to stand in solidarity with nursing home workers and our residents as we stand on the picket line on Monday,” Dawn Rose, a nursing assistant at Sanctuary at McAuley, said in a press release.

On Monday, McAuley said after the union rejected 14 proposals, it implemented the terms of the “last and best offer.”

“Effective this week, employees received wage increases we believe to be generous and fair. We have received feedback from colleagues who are pleased with their raises. “Despite the erroneous claims of the SEIU, we remain committed to providing competitive and sustainable wages for our valued colleagues at McAuley who provide compassionate, healing care to our residents.” A statement from McAuley Rehabilitation and Wellness said in part.

The union has not announced any intention to strike.