Muskegon native rows across the Atlantic Ocean

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon native finished his journey across the north Atlantic Ocean on Saturday.

Bryce Carlson completed an unassisted row across the ocean in just over 38 days after starting the trip from Quidi Vidi Harbor in Canada. He arrived at St. Mary’s, Isle of Scilly in England on Saturday after rowing over 2,000 miles.

The previous world record for a west to east solo crossing of the ocean was 53 days, eight hours and 26 minutes. His trip could also be the fastest crossing of the north Atlantic Ocean by any unsupported row boat and he is the first American to row solo and unsupported from west to east across the ocean.

Each world record will have to be confirmed by the Ocean Rowing Society before becoming official.