MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Greater Muskegon Memorial Day committee reversed its decision to ban political figures, candidates, parties and action groups from participating in this year’s Memorial Day parade.

“The Greater Muskegon Memorial Committee had a meeting (Monday) night and discussed the issue in depth. The committee came to the conclusion that the parade’s meaning is to build patriotism and citizenship and not decisiveness,” parade chair Steven Allen told News 8.

Last week, Allen said the parade had trouble with candidates, politicians and political groups in years past. The committee felt the politics were drawing attention away from honoring the men and women who have served the country.

Due to the policy, the NAACP Muskegon County Branch and the Democratic Black Caucus, which had participated previously, were told they no longer could take part.

It’s unknown if they will participate this year now that the policy has been reversed.

The parade starts at 9 a.m. Monday, May 29.