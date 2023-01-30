MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The owner of a marijuana shop in Muskegon says his store was broken into two times in as many days, with the thieves making off with about $20,000 in merchandise.

It happened as Sticky Muskegon on Peck Street south of E. Laketon Avenue.

Surveillance video time-stamped just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday shows four people, their faces obscured by hoods and masks, pull up to the back of the shop. They forced the back door using a crowbar. They grabbed boxes and bags from the back room and loaded them into the back of the SUV. They were gone in less than 3 minutes. Sticky owner Jake Abraham told News 8 they stole about $14,000 worth of stuff.

Abraham said he reported the theft to the state and reinforced the back door.

Video of the second break-in was time-stamped just after 3:45 a.m. Monday. Abraham said because thieves couldn’t get in through the newly reinforced back door, they smashed out a window and jumped through. Surveillance video shows four people pull items from displays and then leave through the window — in and out in less than two minutes. Abraham estimated they took about $5,000 in merchandise.

The Muskegon Police Department told News 8 that “several” other marijuana stores in the city have been broken into over the past couple of months.

Anyone with information about the break-ins can contact Muskegon police at 231.846.8477 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.