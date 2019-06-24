Prosecutor: Muskegon man stabbed to death in apartment

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the death of a Muskegon man killed inside his apartment.

Muskegon Chief Assistant Prosecutor Tim Maat confirms a man found dead inside a Bayview Tower apartment Sunday afternoon was stabbed to death.

Officers were alerted to the crime around 5:49 p.m. Sunday, when they took a call about a man who was not breathing at the apartment complex, located on Spring Street at E. Walton Avenue.

Officers say the man, identified as 61-year-old Curtis Stovall, was dead when they arrived. Maat confirmed Stovall’s death is considered a homicide.

Muskegon detectives say no arrests had been made of Monday, but that the investigation was ongoing.

Police respond to Bayview Tower Apartments in Muskegon. (June 23, 2019)

Bayview Towers includes subsidized housing mostly for seniors. Neighbors say Stovall had lived there for a long time.

“I just can’t believe it because he was such a nice young guy,” said resident Shelia McGruther, who says the victim had already been living there when she moved in 15 years ago. “He never bothered nobody, he stayed off to himself, he would go the store, go for other people, get other people stuff, never charge them. He was such a wonderful guy. When I got home yesterday, I just couldn’t believe it when they said it was him.”

The violent death has some worried.

“This is a murder scene. He didn’t just die because he was old and sick. Somebody was actually let into the building, went into his house and murdered this man,” resident Sheena Reed said.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to contact the Muskegon Police Department at 231.724.6750 or Silent Observer at 231.722.7463.

—24 Hour News 8’s Barton Deiters contributed to this report.