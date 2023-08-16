GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man will spend years in prison for drug trafficking after selling drugs to an undercover officer multiple times, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Jemarion Trevon Flowers was sentenced to 100 months, or slightly over eight years, by U.S. District Judge Robert Jonker, the office said in a Wednesday release.

The office said Flowers sold methamphetamine and fentanyl to an undercover officer four different times between November 2022 and January 2023. The officer was posing as a dealer who was sourcing the Traverse City area, according to the release.

Additionally, on Dec. 6, 2022, the Muskegon Police Department said it responded to shots fired and found Flowers in a vehicle nearby with a stolen, loaded Glock pistol that had an extended magazine. Flowers also had methamphetamine and fentanyl that day, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The office said the court took the firearm possession into account during sentencing.