MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has pleaded guilty to distributing and possessing child pornography.

On Wednesday, Jeffery David Paprocki plead guilty to distributing child pornography and possessing child pornography. He faces up a mandatory minimum of 15 years in prison with a maximum of 50 years. He must also pay court related fines.

Paprocki was taken into custody by the FBI on Feb. 17. He admitted to FBI agents that he used the messaging service app KIK to share child pornography, court records show. The records show he also admitted to sexually abusing and taking photos of a 7-year-old who he knew.

An investigation found he sent five videos of child sexual abuse over KIK using one account and talked about sexually abusing the 7-year-old on a different account. On one of the accounts, he told an undercover cop from Wisconsin he was a 28-year-old from the Muskegon area.