Muskegon man headed to prison for 2018 murder

Muskegon County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
PAUL GABRIEL 092618_1538096860281.png.jpg

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man will spend life in prison after he killed a man in 2018.

Paul Gabriel was sentenced Thursday to life in prison without the possibility of parole after he was charged with murder in 2018, and found guilty in 2021.

Gabriel, now 63, shot 22-year-old Anthony Federighe at Balcom’s Cove Condominiums on Sept. 25, 2018. Federighe was brought to the hospital, where he later died.

Court records show that Gabriel had been involved in a dispute with the victim’s father for some time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links