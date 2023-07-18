GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man will spend decades in prison for armed trafficking in fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

Saul Douglas Briggs, 33, was sentenced to 20 years for possessing fentanyl, cocaine, heroin and methamphetamine with intent to distribute, in addition to five years for possessing firearms to advance his drug trafficking, the office said in a Tuesday release. He was also ordered to forfeit over $225,000 cash, as well as vehicles and jewelry that were purchased with drug proceeds, according to the attorney’s office.

Since at least March 2020, Briggs and others used a house on Letart Avenue in Muskegon to hold drugs, materials used in drug trafficking and guns to protect the drug trafficking enterprise, the office said.

In March 2022, Briggs and others sold 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl to a drug trafficker based in Missouri, according to the release. Investigators believed some of the fentanyl came from the Letart Avenue house.

When investigators carried out a search warrant in June 2022, they found 5 kilograms of fentanyl and fentanyl analogs in the house, as well as almost 1 kilogram of heroin and smaller amounts of methamphetamine, cocaine and morphine, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan.

The attorney’s office said investigators also found evidence of drug trafficking like scales, baggies and presses.

Briggs had seven total firearms at the time, and four of them were stolen, according to the office. He kept a loaded pistol under his truck’s driver’s seat and had several guns throughout the Letart Avenue house, the release said.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Michigan, the quantity of fentanyl found could have killed millions of people.

During sentencing, U.S. District Judge Paul Maloney called it a “major fentanyl distribution crime” and said Briggs had previously been in federal prison for cocaine trafficking, according to the Tuesday release.