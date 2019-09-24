Muskegon man gets 40 years for sex trafficking

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man who was found guilty of sex trafficking teens in Muskegon and Kent counties could spend the rest of his life in a federal prison.

Richardo Urbina, 58, was sentenced to 40 years, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office. He’ll also have to pay $40,000 in fines.

He was convicted in May of three counts of sex trafficking minors, three counts attempting to sex traffic minors, conspiring to sex traffic minors, sex trafficking an adult by force and three cocaine-related charges.

Authorities say Urbina targeted teenage runaways who needed money and a place to stay, coercing them into having sex for money and taking half the cash. He would give them alcohol and cocaine to get them to go along with it. One woman told jurors she only managed to escape him with help from a john.

Urbina was arrested in November 2017 and indicted on federal charges in March 2018. An alleged accomplice, Francisco Soto, pleaded guilty in January of this year to sex trafficking of a minor as part of a deal for a reduced sentencing recommendation.

At sentencing, U.S. District Court Judge Janet T. Neff condemned the “depravity of the methods Urbina used to recruit young girls and control them to make money for himself.”

If Urbina gets out of prison, he will be placed on supervised release for the rest of his life.

If you are worried a child you know may be being trafficked, contact your local authorities.