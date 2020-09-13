Muskegon man dies in motorcycle crash

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD)— The Michigan State Police say a 46-year-old Muskegon man died Sunday morning in a single motorcycle crash.

MSP says that they were called to Holton Road west of Rich Road in Dalton Township around 7:10 a.m. They say they found a motorcycle and a man laying in a ditch on the side of the road. The man was pronounced dead on scene.

The investigation showed that the motorcyclist left the road and hit a mailbox heading westbound on Holton Road, which caused him to lose control and be thrown from his motorcycle. Drivers passing by stopped found the motorcycle and its driver then called police.

The victim’s name is not being released at this time.

MSP is still investigating the incident. Alcohol is not suspected to have been a factor in the crash.