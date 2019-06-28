Muskegon man charged for allegedly beating dog

HART, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is charged with animal cruelty after witnesses say he punched his dog in the head at least 10 times.

Thomas Wayne Anderson, 48, appeared in Oceana County District Court Thursday where he was formally charged in the June 16 incident.

Deputies say they were called to an area near the Hesperia Dam on the White River around 1 a.m. after witnesses saw Anderson beat the large hound before loading it into his truck and driving off.

Deputies stopped Anderson’s truck and took the dog.

In a police statement, Anderson denied striking the dog with a closed fist but told deputies who stopped him that the dog was being defiant and “he wasn’t going to have a defiant dog.”

Animal control is holding the dog, which appears to be OK. Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast says the dog won’t be released to Anderson as long as the charge is pending.