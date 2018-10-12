Muskegon man arraigned on child porn charge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. A mug shot of Gary Allen.

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sharing child porn with others on the internet.

Gary Allen, 45, was arrested after receiving a tip that led to a multi-county investigation. Investigators say Allen was sharing images of child sexually abusive materials with another person. He was arraigned on one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities also identified two local victims and are conducting a criminal sexual conduct investigation.