Muskegon County

Muskegon man arraigned on child porn charge

By:

Posted: Oct 12, 2018 06:07 PM EDT

Updated: Oct 12, 2018 06:07 PM EDT

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man is facing multiple charges after allegedly sharing child porn with others on the internet.

Gary Allen, 45, was arrested after receiving a tip that led to a multi-county investigation. Investigators say Allen was sharing images of child sexually abusive materials with another person. He was arraigned on one count of child sexually abusive activity and one count of using a computer to commit a crime.

Authorities also identified two local victims and are conducting a criminal sexual conduct investigation.

