Muskegon man accused of distributing, possessing child pornography

In this June 14, 2018, file photo, the FBI seal is seen before a news conference at FBI headquarters in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon man has been accused of distributing and possessing child pornography.

Jeffery David Paprocki of Muskegon was taken into custody by the FBI on Feb. 17, 2022, and faces charges of distribution of child pornography and possession of child pornography, court records show.

Paprocki admitted to FBI agents to using messaging service app KIK to share child pornography, court records show. The records show he also admitted to sexually abusing and taking photos of a 7-year-old who he knew.

An investigation found he sent five videos of child sexual abuse material over KIK using one account and talked about sexually abusing the 7-year-old on a different account. On one of the accounts, he told an undercover cop from Wisconsin he was a 28-year-old from the Muskegon area.