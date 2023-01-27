LAKETON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — With the weather finally cooperating, the Muskegon Luge Adventure Sports Park opened cross-country skiing and snowshoeing trails Friday.

The park is open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.

The park said it has about 4 inches of fresh snow on its trails. It advised using rock skis, saying loose dolomite under the snow could damage other types.

The ice skating rink and ice trails are not yet ready to go, but crews are working on them and hope that with cold temperatures in the forecast, you can hit the ice by the middle of next week. You can watch crews prepare the ice using the live webcam on the park’s website.

A warm January has kept Muskegon Luge closed most of the season. Because it doesn’t use any refrigeration, it has to wait for temperatures to drop to set up the ice rink. It has equipment to make snow, but not much — and the temperatures had been too warm for it, anyway.

“This is just — this is weird,” Dan Bonner, an outdoor adventure specialist for Muskegon Luge, told News 8 last week. “The January thaw is a thing. We have winter and all of the sudden for a couple of days it warms up, but the unusual aspect this winter is that it just hasn’t gotten cold again.”

Temperatures are expected to stay below freezing through the end of next week and the Muskegon area could get 6 inches of snow over the weekend.