Muskegon Lake’s Adelaide Pointe awaits EGLE OK to start construction

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on a $250 million redevelopment along Muskegon Lake now hinges on permit approvals by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Adelaide Pointe co-founder Ryan Leestma says if that approval comes by June, he plans to start work on the 275-slip marina immediately.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows the anticipated views from a condominium on site.)

“I believe that marina is going to be the catalyst for everything else,” he told News 8 last week.

Adelaide Pointe’s commercial building is also expected to take shape mid-summer or early fall, if all goes well with the permitting process. The three-floor mixed-use building would feature a top-floor event venue and second-floor restaurant with lake views. The first floor would house a boat dealership and retailer.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows what the site’s mixed-use facility may look like.)

Leestma said a restaurant known to the area has already signed on to move into the space. He’s also in talks with three boat dealerships interested in the project.

Leestma says the nine most expensive condominiums in Adelaide Point have already been reserved. Condo construction is expected to start once about half of the project cost has been covered by buyers.

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows a proposed layout for condominiums on site.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows the potential layout of a condominium.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows the anticipated views from a study area inside a condo.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows a proposed public beach on the property’s western peninsula.)

(A conceptual rendering provided by Adelaide Pointe shows what the first condo complex may look like.)

Leestma expects crews to start building the roads and infrastructure needed for Adelaide Pointe this spring and summer. The 30-acre former industrial site is already home to Adelaide Pointe’s boat and RV storage business.

Leestma bought the property on West Western Avenue in Muskegon last spring. Since then, his team has cleaned up the site and updated the boat and RV storage facilities.

(Workers fix a portion of the roof on the eastern storage facility at Adelaide Pointe.)

Once complete, Adelaide Pointe will also include three public parks, 72 watercraft slips for visitors and a 200-slip in-and-out boat service.

(A conceptual image provided by Ryan Leetsma shows the site map for Adelaide Pointe.)

Leestma says if all goes well, the marina and mixed-use building would be complete by June 2023.