Muskegon Lake’s Adelaide Pointe awaits EGLE OK to start construction

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Construction on a $250 million redevelopment along Muskegon Lake now hinges on permit approvals by the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.
Adelaide Pointe co-founder Ryan Leestma says if that approval comes by June, he plans to start work on the 275-slip marina immediately.
“I believe that marina is going to be the catalyst for everything else,” he told News 8 last week.
Adelaide Pointe’s commercial building is also expected to take shape mid-summer or early fall, if all goes well with the permitting process. The three-floor mixed-use building would feature a top-floor event venue and second-floor restaurant with lake views. The first floor would house a boat dealership and retailer.
Leestma said a restaurant known to the area has already signed on to move into the space. He’s also in talks with three boat dealerships interested in the project.
Leestma says the nine most expensive condominiums in Adelaide Point have already been reserved. Condo construction is expected to start once about half of the project cost has been covered by buyers.
Leestma expects crews to start building the roads and infrastructure needed for Adelaide Pointe this spring and summer. The 30-acre former industrial site is already home to Adelaide Pointe’s boat and RV storage business.
Leestma bought the property on West Western Avenue in Muskegon last spring. Since then, his team has cleaned up the site and updated the boat and RV storage facilities.
Once complete, Adelaide Pointe will also include three public parks, 72 watercraft slips for visitors and a 200-slip in-and-out boat service.
Leestma says if all goes well, the marina and mixed-use building would be complete by June 2023.