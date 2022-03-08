Muskegon Lake polar plunge to benefit Special Olympics Michigan

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The polar plunge is the largest fundraiser for Special Olympics Michigan. Later this month, hundreds of people will be taking the plunge and jumping into Muskegon Lake.

The event is March 19 at the event center at Fricano Place. Buses will take participants to the site where they will take the plunge, then back to the center for an awards ceremony and celebration.

There are family friendly activities planned for the entire day, including music and raffles.

The money raised during the polar plunge goes to support over 22,000 Special Olympics Michigan athletes who train and compete year-round.

You can register for the event online.

For a conversation with Todd Dunham, the lead volunteer for the Muskegon and Holland polar plunges, watch the video in the player above.