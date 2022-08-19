MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon County circuit court judge candidate has been charged with domestic violence.

On Friday, the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office said it was made aware of an alleged domestic violence incident involving Jason Kolkema that happened inside 292 W Western Ave. just before noon on Thursday.

Kolkema has since been charged with domestic violence.

“Domestic violence is an extremely serious matter and our office is committed to making sure that justice is served,” Muskegon County Prosecutor DJ Hilson said in a press release.

The court is working to determine the appropriate bond.

A hearing date has not been set.

Anyone who heard or saw or may have video evidence is asked to call Detective Alamillo at 724.6762 or the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office at 231.724.6435.