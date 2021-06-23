Muskegon insurance agent pleads guilty in embezzlement

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon insurance agent accused of embezzling thousands of dollars from his clients has pleaded guilty, state officials said.

Charles Booker Jr., 63, pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of misdemeanor embezzlement by an agent of $200 or more but less than $1,000, the state attorney general’s office and the Department of Insurance and Financial Services announced.

Between October 2014 and June 2016, authorities allege Booker took nearly $17,200 in insurance premiums from 42 clients but didn’t send the money to Farmers Insurance. Authorities allege Booker of using the funds for his own personal use.

They also say he directed premiums from three clients into other accounts.

Booker paid back $13,764 before pleading guilty. A judge also ordered him to pay $1,500 in fines at his sentencing.

Booker signed a written statement saying he took part in insurance fraud and is not eligible to reapply as an insurance agent.

Suspected insurance fraud can be reported to DIFS by calling 877.999.6442 or on the department’s website.