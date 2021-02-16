Muskegon insurance agent accused of taking $17,200 from clients

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — The state alleges a Muskegon insurance agent embezzled thousands of dollars from his clients.

Charles Booker Jr., 63, was arraigned Wednesday in Muskegon County 60th District Court on three counts of embezzlement by an agent or trustee of $1,000 or more but less than $20,000, one count of insurance fraud and using a computer to commit a crime, according to a Michigan Department of Attorney General news release.

Between October 2014 and June 2016, the AG’s office alleges Booker took nearly $17,200 in insurance premiums from 42 clients but didn’t send the money to Farmers Insurance. He allegedly used the funds for his own personal use.

Booker, who was released on bond, is scheduled to be back in court on Feb. 17 for a probable cause conference.