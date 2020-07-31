Muskegon house damaged in fire; cause unknown

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are investigating after a fire broke out at a house in Muskegon early Friday morning.
It happened shortly before 3 a.m. at a house on Marquette Avenue near the intersection of Jackson Avenue.
Officials with the Muskegon Fire Department on scene told News 8 that there are no reports of injuries and no one was inside the house at the time.
The homeowner told News 8 that the fire destroyed everything inside the house, which she was renting out to her brother.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
Marquette Avenue was closed between Langley Street and Jackson Avenue for hours while authorities were on scene. The road has since reopened.