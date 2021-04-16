Muskegon Home, Garden & Boat Show taking place this weekend

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Lakeshore Home, Garden and Boat Show is taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center in downtown Muskegon this weekend. It will be the first public event held at the center.

The show takes place from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. More than 60 exhibitors will be featured and showcase everything from home improvement to landscaping to boat dealers to water sports.

Organizers say they will be taking necessary precautions and follow COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines.

“It’s a historic moment for our organization to be the first event in Muskegon’s first convention center,” said Cindy Larsen, president of the Muskegon Lakeshore Chamber of Commerce. “We are looking forward to this becoming an annual event and a great way to celebrate the opening of seasonal related businesses along the lakeshore.”

Preshow tickets are available online for $8. Tickets are also available the day of the event for $10. Kids 12 and under are free.

More information can be found online.