Muskegon home consumed by fire

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD)—Muskegon Fire Department say they have been fighting a large house fire since early Sunday morning.

Officials say they responded to a home on Jiroch St in downtown Muskegon since around 4:30 am this morning.

Firefighters on scene say there are two known people who live in the home and one person has been accounted for.

Officials say the house has taken a lot of damage and the second floor of the home has collapsed. Firefighters tell News 8 they are waiting on a piece of heavy equipment to begin tearing down walls so they can continue to look for the unaccounted resident.

There are no known injuries at this time and there is no indication of what may have caused the fire, firefighters say.

