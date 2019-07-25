Muskegon High grads create new media room

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon High School is receiving a new media room as a gift from the class of 1968.

“The school has fallen on some hard times financially, so we wanted to give back,” said Jim De Vries, who graduated in 1968 from Muskegon High School.

“What’s cool is when you walk in and the light in the back of the room shines in that big red “M,” which I spent four hours painting,” he said while laughing. “It’s like walking into a cathedral for the school.”

De Vries says a lot has changed at Muskegon High School over the years, but one thing has remained the same — Big Red Pride.

“It’s (Big Red Pride) about passion, pride and desiring hard work. You can see it right here,” said Keith Guy, the school’s current athletic director.

Guy says the room will be used for teams to watch films, test prep and other educational needs.

Work on the project started in November. It took 20 volunteers and roughly $29,000 to transform the room.

“Our kids deserve nice things as well,” Guy said. “They work extremely hard and it’s only right that they enjoy the fruits of their labor a little bit. They walk into other buildings and see a lot of nice things there and we should have nice things here…Our kids are just as good as anybody’s.”

The class of 1968 hopes this project will motivate other classes to do more.

“They always say once you’re a big red, you are always a big red and the tradition lives on,” De Vries said.