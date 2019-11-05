Muskegon Heights woman dies in Fruitport Twp. crash

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 39-year-old Muskegon Heights woman has died following a fatal crash in Fruitport Township.

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Airline Highway and E. Sternberg Road.

Authorities say two drivers were taken to the Mercy Health Hackley Campus after being extricated by emergency crews.

One of the drivers died from her injuries. The second driver is listed as being in stable condition, according to a news release from the Fruitport Township Police Department.