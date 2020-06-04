Muskegon Heights woman dies in crash

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say a 48-year-old Muskegon Heights woman is dead after a crash on Wednesday.

It happened just before 6 p.m. on Hackley Avenue and Getty Street.

Muskegon Heights Police Deputy Chief Maurice Sain says she was driving her Nissan westbound on Hackley Avenue and turning south of Getty Street. That’s when a black dodge pickup truck was going north on Getty Street hit her, he said.

Two black males ran from the black dodge pickup after the crash, Sain said.

Investigators believe the dodge was a rental car.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muskegon Heights police at 231.733.8900.