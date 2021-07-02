Muskegon Heights selects new superintendent

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has selected its next superintendent.

Related Content Muskegon Heights superintendent named state education diversity director

The board of education picked Arnetta Thompson to work as the school’s next superintendent, the school said in a Friday release.

She is currently the school’s Assistant Superintendent of Talent Management & Instruction. She has worked for 30 years in education.

The announcement comes after current Superintendent Rané Garcia leaves the position to go work for the Michigan Department of Education.

Thompson’s first day will be August 23.