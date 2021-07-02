Muskegon Heights selects new superintendent

Muskegon County

by:

Posted: / Updated:
generic-classroom_1520563711028.jpg

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System has selected its next superintendent.

The board of education picked Arnetta Thompson to work as the school’s next superintendent, the school said in a Friday release.

She is currently the school’s Assistant Superintendent of Talent Management & Instruction. She has worked for 30 years in education.

The announcement comes after current Superintendent Rané Garcia leaves the position to go work for the Michigan Department of Education.

Thompson’s first day will be August 23.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links