Muskegon Heights schools delay fall sports season

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Officials with Muskegon Heights Public School Academy System said Monday that they are postponing the fall sports season until spring to protect student athletes from COVID-19.

The district says the Muskegon Heights community has had higher positivity rates for coronavirus compared to other parts of Muskegon County.

The district has been conducting the school year fully online.

“The same science and disparity that helped inform the decision to avoid student interaction at school also remains intact on volleyball courts and football fields,” Athletic Director Dalrecus Stewart said.

Muskegon County Public Health Director Kathy Moore says she supports the district’s decision.

“Muskegon Heights Public School Academy is taking steps that are right for them at this time – for the safety of their students, families, and community as a whole,” Moore said in a statement.