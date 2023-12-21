MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A total of $114 million in debt relief is coming to five Michigan school districts after legislation signed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week. One of the school systems that will have debt relieved is Muskegon Heights.

A new chapter is opening for the Muskegon Heights Public School system.

“It’s a great day in Muskegon Heights. We’re excited to see what our future holds,” said Trinell Scott, Muskegon Heights Board of Education president.

Back in 2012, faced with millions of dollars of debt, Muskegon Heights Public Schools entered a charter agreement. This move caused the creation of the Muskegon Heights Public Schools Academy System board in addition to the Muskegon Heights Board of Education.

Board of Education president Trinell Scott says this had a large impact on education in the area.

“It created a lot of misconceptions, people not really understanding how the relationship between the two boards worked, so that caused a lot of children to exit,” Scott said.

Monday, Whitmer signed legislation that will forgive $31.3 million in debt that the district owed. Without the legislation, the debt may have lasted into the 2040s.

“We’re very grateful that we’re at this point,” Scott said.

The debt forgiveness provides a path for Muskegon Heights to operate as a traditional school district once again. It also frees up funding to improve the school system.

“Just being able to compete with the surrounding districts so to speak, where we would be able to tap into that pool of those highly qualified and certified teachers and other staff whether it be social workers, psychologists,” Scott said.

Scott says there’s a benefit to taxpayers too.

“Taxes are going to go back down, property taxes and things of that nature. So, this debt relief was huge,” she said.

As part of the debt forgiveness, the Muskegon Heights school system must develop plans for things like increased student enrollment. The district will also offer school board training on finances.

Scott says she’s excited about the future.

“We have the ability now to do some very unique and creative things and so that’s what we’re looking forward to doing,” Scott said. “We believe that our children deserve the best possible education. So with additional funding and things of that nature, this will allow us to give our children that.”

Benton Harbor, Pontiac, Ypsilanti and Inkster school districts also had debt erased because of the legislation that was signed.