MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police found a woman’s body Wednesday.

Her body was found around 2 p.m. in the area of Hovey Avenue and Temple Street, Muskegon Heights Police Department Chief Maurice Sain said. He said she is believed to be 58 years old.

Police do not currently believe there was foul play.

An autopsy of her body will be performed.