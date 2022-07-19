MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights police are looking for a 7-year-old who is believed to be endangered after her non-custodial mother abducted her.

On Monday, 7-year-old Elena Joyce Johnson was taken from the home of her father, Michigan State Police said in a release. It said her mother, Seaniece Johnson, took her with the help of three men.

The 7-year-old was wearing white and pink pants with flowers and a light pink shirt. She is described as Black with brown eyes, black hair that is in braids with red, black and white beads. She stands at 4’1″ tall and weighs 60 pounds. She is missing her two front teeth.

An undated photo Elena Joyce Johnson. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

An undated photo of Seaniece Johnson. (Courtesy Michigan State Police)

She was last seen in the 2800 block of 8th Street near Broadway Avenue.

Police say the mother has contacts in Missouri and Virginia. Seaniece Johnson and the three men are considered armed and dangerous, police say.

If you see them, do not interact with them and call 911 or the Muskegon Heights Police Department at 231.733.8912.