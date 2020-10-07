Muskegon Heights police chief tapped for job in Ecorse

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas has been selected to be the next director of public safety in a town near Detroit.

The city council in Ecorse voted Tuesday night to appoint Thomas to the role, Ecorse City Clerk Dana Hughes confirmed to News 8. She said it was a 4-1 decision, with the city’s mayor casting the lone vote against hiring Thomas.

Ecorse City Administrator Richard Marsh spoke highly of Thomas’ qualifications and said he was excited he has accepted the job.

“We’re very pleased with the appointment last night,” Marsh told News 8. “Chief Thomas is a nationally renouned public safety director.

“He has a servant leadership approach to management,” Marsh continued. “He looks at his role as being a public servant.”

Thomas’ first day on the job in Ecorse is set for Oct. 12.

A succession plan in Muskegon Heights was not immediately clear.

Thomas declined to speak on the record about the job following the meeting, stating that he had yet to communicate with some of his colleagues in Muskegon Heights. Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt also delayed comment pending a conversation with Thomas. Muskegon Heights City Manager Troy Bell was not immediately available for comment.

Thomas has led the Muskegon Heights police force since 2016, replacing Lynne Gill, who retired.

News 8 will update this report as more information becomes available.