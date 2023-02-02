MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights police chief has been named the acting city manager for one week.

The city was without a city manager for two days, after the Muskegon Heights City Council voted 4-3 on Jan. 23 to fire to former city Troy Bell.

His contract expired on Jan. 31, but no plan was put into place to replace him after the council failed to reach quorum two meetings in a row.

The council voted unanimously on Thursday to name Police Chief Maurice Sain as the acting city manager. He will fill the role for one week.

Sain was named as the police chief in 2021, after serving as the interim chief. He has worked in law enforcement for the Muskegon Heights community for over two decades.

The city is currently also without a city attorney, a finance manager, an assessor and a human resources department, the council said Monday.