Muskegon Heights picks new police chief

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights has selected a new police chief.

Maurice Sain, who served as interim chief, has been tapped for the role.

For the past 22 years, Sain has worked in law enforcement for the Muskegon Heights community, according to a Facebook post from the city.

Sain has previously worked in a variety of roles including, school liaison officer, East Park Manor patrol officer, sergeant and deputy chief.

In October, former Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas left the post after he was picked to be the public safety director in Ecorse.