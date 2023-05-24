An undated photo of Javontae Jordan Jones, provided by Muskegon Heights Police Department. (May 11, 2023)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect wanted by Muskegon Heights police for a deadly shooting two weeks ago is now in police custody.

Javontae Jordan Jones turned himself in to Muskegon Heights detectives at the Muskegon County court building Wednesday, police said.

Jones was wanted in connection with the murder of Keon Raglin-Davis, who was shot in Muskegon Heights shortly before 1 a.m. on May 10 at the Hideout Bar on E. Broadway Avenue near Baker Street, according to the Muskegon Heights Police Department. He died on the way to the hospital. It is not known what let up to the shooting.

The City of Muskegon Heights Detectives and Muskegon County Violent Crimes Task force is investigating the death as a homicide.