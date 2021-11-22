Muskegon Heights murder suspect arrested in PA

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted for a murder in Muskegon Heights was arrested in western Pennsylvania last week.

Sir-Urious Wynn was arrested Nov. 16 near Stoneboro in Mercer County, which borders Ohio.

A police report says a Pennsylvania state trooper pulled Wynn over on I-79 for a traffic violation. The document says Wynn gave the trooper a fake ID that said his name was Quartus Hayes and that he was from Texas. The trooper detained Wynn, who then gave him another name: Cleotha Day. A quick search revealed that he was not that person. Fingerprints ultimately confirmed he was Wynn and that he was wanted for murder.

Wynn is now being held in Pennsylvania, awaiting extradition back to Michigan. Once he is returned to Muskegon County, he is expected to be charged with open murder in the death of Lawrence Longmire.

Longmire, 27, was shot Oct. 24 at the Shell Mart gas station at the intersection of Sherman Boulevard and Peck Street in Muskegon Heights. He was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

A 31-year-old man was also injured in the shooting.