A booking photo of Tyler Lee Kieft . (Michigan Department of Corrections)

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Heights man accused of creating child pornography has been sentenced to prison time.

Tyler Lee Kieft pleaded guilty in November to child sexually abusive material and using a computer to commit a crime, Muskegon County prosecutors confirmed Friday.

He was sentenced to between four and seven years in prison.

Kieft, 28, was arrested in September. Authorities say he had child porn and sexually abused two children.