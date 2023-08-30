MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A Muskegon Heights man was charged Wednesday for child porn, according to Michigan State Police.

Antonio Lashun Aldridge, 42, was arrested after an investigation found digital evidence of him sending child sexually abusive material over the internet, MSP said.

He was charged with aggravated distribution and possession of child sexually abusive material, using a computer to commit a crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition. Together, those charges carry up to 55 years in prison, according to MSP.

MSP is encouraging parents to speak to their children about using the internet safely. For resources visit the NCMEC website and MSP ICAC Task Force website.

Anyone with information about possible child sexual exploitation is asked to report it to the CyberTipLine.