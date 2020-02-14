Muskegon County health clinic suddenly closes

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A health clinic in Muskegon Heights that serves about 20,000 patients is suddenly shutting down and patients are confused and frustrated as they say they weren’t given an explanation.

Patients say they woke up to a phone call Friday from Muskegon Family Care telling them that it would be the last day that the clinic would be open.

The nonprofit is located at the corner of E. Hackley Avenue and S. Getty Street.

Patients tell us prescription refills were given out Friday before the facility shut down. They also say the facility has given them little to no help in finding a new health care provider.

“She was like ‘yeah.’ She said the whole building is closing down,” Robert Abner, a patient at the facility, said.

Abner said the clinic did not give him a reason for the shutdown.

“(I feel) Kind of yucky because now I got to start all over and find a new doctor, and I don’t know where I’m going to find one at and whatever I do I gotta do it within 30 days,” Abner said.

News 8 has been unable to get in contact with any officials at Muskegon Family Care and security officers kicked our crew off the property Friday afternoon.

We are working to learn more about why the facility is closing.

