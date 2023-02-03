MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The City of Muskegon Heights has been chosen to receive millions of dollars of funding from a state grant to replace old water infrastructure.

Muskegon Heights will be receiving two grants in 2023 — $3 million and $8.4 million for both water main replacement and lead service line replacement, according to EGLE.

The money comes from the Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy’s Drinking Water State Revolving Fund, a loan program that helps cover the cost of replacing and repairing drinking water infrastructure.

Muskegon Heights has not received the money yet because the grant is just an allocation until it is officially issued and closed with the community, an EGLE spokesperson said.