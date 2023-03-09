Muskegon Height’s firefighters rescued a dog after it had fallen into a wastewater containment area. (March 7, 2023)

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Muskegon Heights firefighters rescued a dog after it fell onto some ice earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the fire department posted photos of the rescue on its Facebook page. The dog had reportedly fallen around 10 feet onto an iced-over containment area near a wastewater treatment facility.

Muskegon Height’s firefighters rescued a dog after it had fallen into a wastewater containment area. (March 7, 2023)

Lt. John Kriger went down the ladder and was able to rescue the dog. (March 7, 2023)

The dog had fallen approximately 10 feet into the containment area. (March 7, 2023)

Firefighters reported to the scene and a ladder was deployed down onto the ice. One lieutenant climbed down, grabbed the animal and brought it up to safety.

Following the rescue, the dog was transported to a local shelter to get checked out. Its condition is unknown at this time. The shelter posted a video of the rescue as well.