MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Monday, a weeklong festival in Muskegon Heights will kick off, featuring a spelling bee, live music, poetry and more.

Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park runs from Monday through Saturday at Rowan Park on Maffett Street in Muskegon Heights.

The festival started with Mayor Robert A. Warren about 40 years ago as a three-day event, according to Marquis Childers Jr., Community Organizer at Community Health Innovation Region.

“Since then, we’ve been able to actually capitalize off of Mayor Warren’s endeavors. And actually turn it into a weeklong festival,” Childers Jr. said.

Each day features several different activities. The week starts with a spelling bee where the winner will get the opportunity to go to Ghana, Africa. But Childers Jr. says all participants will be winners, receiving tickets to Michigan’s Adventure theme park among other prizes.

There will also be a movie night, health screenings, and live concerts featuring artists like R&B musicians Case and Troop and gospel singer Paul Porter.

“We just want to change the narrative and let people know that we have a lot of good, positive things going on right here in Muskegon Heights,” said Childers Jr.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit the Muskegon Heights Festival in the Park page on the Michigan tourism website.