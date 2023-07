A photo posted by Muskegon Heights Fire Department of the scene of the elementary school fire on July 19, 2023.

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — An elementary school in Muskegon Heights caught fire Wednesday, firefighters say.

There was heavy fire at the north entrance of Lindbergh School, according to the Muskegon Heights Fire Department.

Nobody was hurt, the fire department said.