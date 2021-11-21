Muskegon Heights community bringing ‘glitter and shine’ to downtown

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights community is collecting Christmas lights and decorations to bring the holiday spirit back to the streets of downtown.

Michelle Tyson, one of the event organizers, remembers when the downtown area was decked out with holiday cheer.

“Growing up, you went to downtown Muskegon Heights decorated (and) you saw the warmth, you felt the warmth and that’s all we really wanted to do with this,” Tyson said.



In hopes of bringing back the holiday cheer, they’ve launched a donation drive called “Let’s Glitter & Shine Downtown Muskegon Heights”.

Tyson’s youth non-profit organization Taking Back Muskegon has partnered with the City of Muskegon Heights on the project.

Community members have already begun dropping off lights and decorations at City Hall.

“The responses have been so overwhelming,” Tyson said. “I had a lady inbox me just yesterday, she has a Santa for us that she wanted to donate.”



The plan is to decorate the first week of December, as Tyson and her team hope to pull off a few other holiday surprises as well.

Check out Taking Back Muskegon’s Facebook page for more information and updates about the decoration drive.

