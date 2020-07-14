Muskegon Heights city manager suspended, leaders mum

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Muskegon Heights city manager has been suspended while the city council deliberates next steps in regards to leadership.

Troy Bell, whose legal name is Darryl LeTroy Bell, was appointed to fill the city manager role late last year but has since come under fire for how he has managed the city’s affairs.

On Monday, the Muskegon Heights City Council suspended Bell, sources confirmed to News 8, though details about why and the length of the suspension were not immediately available. It also remains unclear whether Bell is being paid during his leave.

Reached by phone Tuesday, Muskegon Heights Police Chief Joseph Thomas and Fire Chief Chris Dean both declined comment and referred News 8 to the city attorney for information about the matter.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt was also quiet about any action the city might be taking.

“I cannot speak to any of those matters on the advice of counsel,” Watt told News 8. “I am going to have to leave that alone right now… More information will be coming out.”

Other city council members and city staffers also declined to speak about the matter on the record and none would publicly confirm or deny Bell’s suspension.

One concern that has surfaced about Bell relates to a situation earlier this year in Norton Shores in which police said he became involved in an incident at a Meijer with a suspected shoplifter. Norton Shores Police Chief Jon Gale said there were allegations that someone involved “showed something that looked like a badge.”

“It’s really confusing whether he said he was a police officer or not,” Gale told News 8. “There wasn’t a complainant that pushed the issue.”

Records from Miami-Dade County courts in Florida show that Bell has had run-ins with the law in the past. In 2000, he was accused of unlawful use of a police badge and battery against an officer, but records indicate the case was dropped and closed just over a year after it was filed.

In 1998, he also faced accusations of battery in a case that was dismissed for “speedy trial” reasons, indicating he was denied his constitutional right to have the case adjudicated in a timely fashion.

Before coming to Muskegon Heights, Bell made news for his exit from his job in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where he served as the city’s chief administrative officer. News reports from 2017 indicate that he resigned that job days after he was appointed amid accusations that he lied about his credentials.

In 2016, the Union-Bulletin newspaper reported that Bell was fired from his deputy city manager role in Walla Walla, Washington, after the city manager said his performance was “not what was hoped for.”

In 2006, a termination letter published by The Advocate indicates Bell was fired by the state of Florida from his role as deputy director of real estate. The same outlet published a 2003 termination letter ousting him from his role with the South Florida Water Management District.

A city staffer who answered the phone Tuesday at Muskegon Heights City Hall said Lori Doody, who had served as the city’s finance director, was filling the city manager’s role for the time being but she could not say why or for how long.

Doody told News 8 that the mayor asked her to step in as interim city manager but she didn’t know why and said no timeframe was specified.

“I don’t have any information on that. I was just asked to do this,” Doody said. “If the city needs some help I’m happy to do it.”

News 8 reached Bell at his home Tuesday but he declined to comment.

“I’m sorry,” he said before closing his front door.

A message has also been left for City Attorney Doug Hughes seeking comment.

This is a developing story. News 8 will provide additional information as it becomes available.