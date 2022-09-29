MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — The foundations have been laid for the first new home built in Muskegon Heights in 17 years.

The new home is 257 E. Hume Street near Reynolds Street. The lot was donated by Janet Robinson, whose great-grandparents once owned it.

Muskegon Heights Mayor Walter Watt, Police Chief Maurice Sain and City Councilmen Marshal Cook and Andrew Williams were on hand Tuesday as the work got started.

The home is being built by the Muskegon Area Career Tech Center, the local youth nonprofit Lake Hawks in Flight and AmeriCorps.