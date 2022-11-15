MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — A charter public school system in West Michigan no longer has a board president.

Members of the Muskegon Heights Board of Education approved a no-confidence vote Monday night for the Public Academy System Board of Directors, firing the board’s president Antonette Robinson — effective immediately.

They explained the decision in a statement, saying they based it on the lack of a plan to address teacher shortages, management issues and compliance violations within the charter school system.

“Parents, students and our community have waited long enough for action,” the statement said.

“We are moving quickly because we cannot afford to waste any more time at our children’s expense.”

The board of education has directed the system board of directors to hold a special meeting to elect new officers within 30 days.