Muskegon Heights asks for input on downtown’s future

MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — City leaders in Muskegon Heights want your help and your advice on how to create a “bold, bright future for downtown.”

It’s a development plan the city calls Reaching New Muskegon Heights. The downtown strategy is currently in the planning process, the city hopes community engagement through a survey will outline priorities for reinvestment in Muskegon Heights.

Places like city hall, Strand Theatre, Transit Center, the Farmers Market and Rowan Park are the centers of attention in the survey. The city is open to hosting movie nights, outdoor music events, building a splash pad, murals and more.

Longtime business owner Robert Cohn of Cohn’s Furniture at the corner of Broadway Avenue and Peck Street where his business has stood for nearly 70 years says things in the Heights have changed, not for the better.

“The streets were full. People walked the streets. There were a variety of stores,” Cohn said. “It was your traditional, old-time downtown area.”

But today, you would be visited by a shell of the main street, empty storefronts, boarded up windows and few people walking the streets.

“You take a look around the traditional downtown area, we’re basically boarded up. Ninety-nine percent of the buildings have shuddered,” Cohn said. “At one time, this corner of Peck and Broadway used to be probably one of the busiest intersections in the city-county proper.”

Cohn says industry packed up and left town and with it jobs. Property values plummeted. People moved away. Vacant buildings and crime quickly took the place of prosperity in this lakeshore town.

“Needless to say, the employment base basically changed. The whole industrial dynamics of their area, Muskegon Heights and downtown Muskegon went through a complete reformation,” Cohn said. “Now what you’re left with, the image that Muskegon Heights has is basically, you know, it keeps people away because they are afraid.”

The city wants to change though, and they want your help to do it, inviting the community to take part in answering a comprehensive survey.

News 8 sat down with Cohn to ask him some of the questions in the survey for ourselves.

DOWNTOWN MUSKEGON HEIGHTS HAS A NICE BALANCE OF PLACES TO LIVE, BUSINESSES TO VISIT, AND OPEN SPACES.

“Absolutely not. No. It does not. If you drive the neighborhoods, you’ll see many abandoned buildings,” Cohn said. “One of the biggest problems is infrastructure. If you look at the road system through Muskegon Heights, Broadway is basically a dirt road with all the potholes and lack of maintenance.”

DOWNTOWN MUSKEGON HEIGHTS HAS EVERYTHING YOU WOULD NEED TO LIVE COMFORTABLY.

“In my opinion no. There is not. There is not a grocery store. Muskegon Heights is a food desert,” Cohn said. “The stores we did have, have all closed up, of course.”

It will take interest, investment and time to transform Muskegon Heights back to its former glory. Cohn, once a member of the city’s downtown development authority simply hopes the city is serious this time around.

“They’ve made band-aid attempts to do something but really hasn’t been enough,” Cohn said. “It takes money, and it takes backing to do it. It has to start with infrastructure and physical appearance so I hope Muskegon Heights is trying to do something in their physical appearance to invite people to come to the area to shop. Make it inviting for entrepreneurs to have some tax incentives and basically be affordable to start a business through whatever grant programs, whatever building improvement programs, make it inviting to bring people to downtown to walk the streets again, bring us back to life.”

The public comment portion of the survey ends Feb. 28.